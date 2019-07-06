Ministry of Economy, Borouge explore collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) A delegation from the Ministry of Economy, led by Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, visited the Innovation Centre of Borouge in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation was introduced to the latest practices and technologies used at the Borouge Innovation Centre to produce innovative and value creating solutions of polymers and plastic elastomers that serve a wide range of industries including medical, machinery, automotive, electrical and mechanical supplies and other sectors in accordance with the best advanced industrial technology standards.

It was also introduced to Borouge’s global supply chain network and its warehouses and logistics hubs in China, India, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Al Saleh underscored the importance of the technology and innovation industry in keeping pace with the new economy standards, increasing the competitiveness of the country's products and exports in international markets and in facilitating their access to new and promising global markets in different countries. He also emphasised the importance of partnerships between the government and private sectors in supporting the economic development of the UAE.

He noted that the cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Economy and Borouge is of great significance as it contributes to the export efforts of the company and its ability to build fruitful and sustainable foreign trade partnerships that support the UAE’s trade exchanges.

"It also facilitates the access of national products to foreign markets and protects them from practices that pose challenges to international trade. Furthermore, it promotes cooperation in the fields of innovation, intellectual property and national entrepreneurship," Al Saleh explained.

Borouge’s CEO Ahmed Omar Abdulla pointed out the significance of the visit in strengthening collaboration and coordination between the Ministry and Borouge.

He added that the company focuses on joint efforts to protect and develop national industries in line with the country’s economic vision. "These efforts also support Borouge's development and its leading role in the continuous growth of the petrochemical industry in the UAE and the world," Abdulla noted.

Both parties discussed means of cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Borouge in a number of economic and trade fields.

The ministerial delegation included Abdullah Sultan Alfan Alshamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Economy, Assistant Under-Secretary for Trade Remedies Sector; Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs; Dr Adeeb Alafeefi, Director of the National Programme for SMEs and Projects; Khalfan Al Suwaidi, Director of the International Patent Registration Centre at the Ministry; Mohammed Nasser Hamdan Al Zaabi, Director of the Trade Promotion Department at the Ministry of Economy; and Sultan Ahmed Darwish, Director of Trade Negotiations and WTO Department.