Ministry of Economy, China discuss cooperation in trade remedies, anti-dumping

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) Abdullah Sultan Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Trade Remedies Division at the Ministry of Economy, discussed ways of reinforcing the cooperation between the UAE and China in the area of trade remedies and anti-dumping, during his meeting with a delegation from the Ministry of Trade of China, led by Shi Yu, Deputy Director-General of the Chinese Ministry's Trade Remedies Office.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the regional and international anti-dumping policies of many countries and the importance of reinforcing their related coordination. They also discussed ways of strengthening the partnership between the UAE and China in trade negotiations held at the World Trade Organisation, WTO, to serve their interests and promote cooperation between their private sector institutions.

Al Shamsi highlighted the importance of their efforts to adopt anti-dumping mechanisms and exchange opinions on key challenges and related issues currently being discussed in the meetings of specialist WTO committees.

The members of the Chinese delegation affirmed their interest in enhancing their cooperation with the UAE in the area of anti-dumping, as well as in holding extended talks on trade remedies while stressing the importance of such visits and official meetings, which will maintain the trade environment of the entire region.

They also explained the efforts of the Trade Remedies Office of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, as well as key indicators and regional and international cases of anti-dumping that the office handles.