UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Economy, China Discuss Cooperation In Trade Remedies, Anti-dumping

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

Ministry of Economy, China discuss cooperation in trade remedies, anti-dumping

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) Abdullah Sultan Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Trade Remedies Division at the Ministry of Economy, discussed ways of reinforcing the cooperation between the UAE and China in the area of trade remedies and anti-dumping, during his meeting with a delegation from the Ministry of Trade of China, led by Shi Yu, Deputy Director-General of the Chinese Ministry's Trade Remedies Office.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the regional and international anti-dumping policies of many countries and the importance of reinforcing their related coordination. They also discussed ways of strengthening the partnership between the UAE and China in trade negotiations held at the World Trade Organisation, WTO, to serve their interests and promote cooperation between their private sector institutions.

Al Shamsi highlighted the importance of their efforts to adopt anti-dumping mechanisms and exchange opinions on key challenges and related issues currently being discussed in the meetings of specialist WTO committees.

The members of the Chinese delegation affirmed their interest in enhancing their cooperation with the UAE in the area of anti-dumping, as well as in holding extended talks on trade remedies while stressing the importance of such visits and official meetings, which will maintain the trade environment of the entire region.

They also explained the efforts of the Trade Remedies Office of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, as well as key indicators and regional and international cases of anti-dumping that the office handles.

Related Topics

World Exchange China UAE Commerce From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam ..

2 minutes ago

England drop Jason Roy for 5th Ashes Test

2 minutes ago

UN envoy calls for direct talks between Afghan gov ..

2 minutes ago

4 remanded in FIA custody in kidney transplantatio ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appreciates Muh ..

8 minutes ago

EWEC, ACWA Power finalise AED3.27 billion deal for ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.