Ministry Of Economy, Cooperatives Discuss Stock Levels Of Essentials, Food Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:15 PM

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock levels of essentials, food prices

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, held a virtual meeting with representatives of consumer cooperatives from around the country.

During the meeting, Al Shehhi discussed the level of the stocks of essential commodities, food prices, and the availability of disinfectants and detergents, especially face masks, as part of the ministry’s efforts to monitor the country’s markets.

Al Shehhi also called on cooperative societies to sell affordable masks to satisfy the needs of consumers and ensure price stability, stressing the need to report any supplier who intentionally tampers with prices of food and key items, such as disinfectants and detergents, and takes advantage of the current conditions.

Al Shehhi explained that the ministry's teams are present every day on local markets, in cooperation with local authorities, to monitor supply and demand and levy immediate sanctions on any supplier that manipulates prices or practices behaviours contrary to the law.

The representatives of consumer cooperatives noted the presence of adequate stock levels of various basic commodities while thanking the ministry for its timely efforts to overcome the various challenges facing supply and demand.

They also stated that prices are stable in the markets and all types of commodities are available in the outlets of consumer cooperatives to cover consumer needs, whether with regards to food commodities, basic materials, masks or detergents.

