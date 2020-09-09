UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Economy Discusses Economic, Commercial Cooperation With Hungary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:15 PM

Ministry of Economy discusses economic, commercial cooperation with Hungary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, discussed, with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, ways of reinforcing the economic and commercial cooperation between the UAE and Hungary, in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the strong ties between the two countries and their mutual desire for further economic development. They also presented their available opportunities and vital sectors, to create more partnerships.

Both sides then discussed the latest economic developments, in light of the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic on the global economy while stressing the importance of reinforcing their cooperation and exchanging expertise in drafting economic strategies and plans for the post-COVID-19 world.

Al Marri pointed out that the bilateral and economic relations between the two countries are strong and based on respect, friendship and mutual interests, noting that these relations have witnessed significant advancement in recent years in many sectors, most notably trade, industry, investment, renewable energy, science and technology, aviation and education.

Szijjarto said that his country is keen to strengthen its economic cooperation with the UAE and highlighted the importance of focussing on the coming period and encouraging new projects and investment in vital sectors.

Hungary is a key economic and commercial destination in Eastern Europe and the UAE is one of its leading trade partners, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said while highlighting the ongoing efforts to increase their trade exchange, promote joint investments, and link their private sectors to create sustainable partnerships.

During the meeting, both parties discussed their cooperation in the areas of education, renewable energy, peaceful nuclear energy, and the circular economy, in addition to civil aviation and air freight.

The meeting also discussed the efforts to organise the next edition of the joint economic committee meetings between the two countries next year.

