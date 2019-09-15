Ministry of Economy discusses expanding Emirati investments in Hong Kong, China

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The UAE Economic and Commercial Delegation concluded its participation in the 4th Summit of Belt and Road Initiative in Hong Kong.

Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs and Head of the UAE Delegation, highlighted the success of the delegation’s mission and its contributions to the summit.

Under the theme 'Creating and Realising Opportunities', the two-day Summit invited over 80 government and business leaders around the world to discuss opportunities available in different sectors based on the latest developments under the Belt and Road Initiative.

During the summit, Al Saleh was briefed about the initiative’s projects and implementation phases, and met with Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, and several local ministers and officials.

The Under-Secretary affirmed the presence of significant investment opportunities available to the initiative’s member countries, noting that the UAE has prioritised the initiative’s projects.

He added that the delegation held a key meeting on the summit’s last day with directors of 14 Emirati companies investing in Hong Kong to discuss their investments and future visions in Hong Kong and China.

Meeting participants also addressed how the ministry can support and help these companies, and their role in attracting Chinese investments to the UAE and participating in international exhibitions in Hong Kong and China.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, Dubai International Ports, Al Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi First Bank, Aramex, the Dubai Tourism Office, the Emirates Shipping Company, and the Emirates Exchange Company.

Mohammed Nasser Hamdan Al Zaabi, Director of the Trade Promotion Administration at the Ministry, said that the UAE’s participation in the summit was a success, due to the diversity of its delegation, which represented government authorities, commerce chambers and private companies.

He added that the Khalifa Industrial Zone, KIZAD, and Invest in Sharjah participated in the event to present investment opportunities in the UAE and meet with potential Chinese investors.

The UAE delegation included other government authorities and private companies, such as the Ministry of Economy, the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Economic Development in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi Ports, the Sharjah Research and Innovation Hub, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.