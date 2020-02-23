Ministry of Economy, Dubai Customs inaugurate first International Innovation Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) The inaugural edition of the International Innovation Forum, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Economy and Dubai Customs, in connection with UAE Innovation Month, opened on Sunday at the Ministry of Economy in Dubai, aimed at providing a periodic platform for innovators and inventors from inside and outside the country to interact with authorities from research centres, business incubators and private sector companies.

The forum was opened by Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Economy, and Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, in the presence of senior officials from both entities, in addition to a number of representatives from other governmental and academic authorities.

The week-long forum will run from 23rd to 27th February, featuring 40 innovative projects. It will host discussion sessions on applications of Artificial Intelligence, modern innovation methodologies, intellectual property rights, patent mechanisms and procedures, and other areas related to the development of an environment that promotes innovation and the empowerment of owners of innovative projects, to help enhance their competitiveness.

In his opening speech, Al Shehhi said the International Innovation Forum serves as an important platform for the exchange of experiences and knowledge between innovators and inventors from different sectors, highlighting the creative and innovative talent within the country and from different nationalities throughout the world.

"The UAE has become one the countries most interested in creativity and innovation, as our experience in innovation has crossed the country’s boundaries and moved to the global level, thanks to the constant guidance of our wise leadership and the future vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih.

"The department launched 44 innovations last year, taking the total number of innovations by Dubai Customs to 205 from 2012 till 2019. Also, the department won 110 recognitions in the fields of excellence, innovation and creativity, including 94 international awards and 16 local awards. 2019 saw Dubai Customs winning 17 awards, including the award for the best institution in innovation globally, along with a 6-star rating from the European Foundation for Quality Management," he added.

Dubai Customs became the first entity in the country to receive this global award, based on the new award criteria in 2019, and continues to lead, in terms of innovation, in the global customs sector.