Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join forces to spread knowledge of scientific content

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Economy and the Dubai Future Foundation, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to promote the dissemination of knowledge and scientific content in Arabic, this to develop future skills, prepare a generation of future leaders, as well as, to keep the public well informed on the latest global trends, emerging technologies and breakthroughs in innovative.

Signed by Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Undersecretary for Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Economy, during the Dubai Future Week, the MoU aims to stimulate innovation, disseminate scientific content and launch joint initiatives between the Ministry of Economy and the Dubai Future Foundation to develop a competitive knowledge-based economy that is built on encouraging innovation with scientific information, success models and innovations that encourage positive thinking.

As part of the partnership, Al Mostaqbal Portal, part of the content dissemination team at the Dubai Future Foundation will develop and design a variety of scientific materials in various sectors on a regular basis for publication in the Ministry’s knowledge platforms, electronic publications and social media platforms.

Al Shehhi highlighted that the ministry is keen to enhance cooperation with its various Federal and local partners and that the Dubai Future Foundation is one of the leading organisations in the country to develop initiatives and projects that work on foresight and co-creation for a better future.

Al Shehhi added that the MoU will be an added value to the scientific content on the ministry's electronic platforms, develop the human cadres and strengthen their expertise in future forward-looking mechanisms to serve the country's mandate in this regard.

Belhoul stressed that the Dubai Future Foundation through its many initiatives, such as AREA 2071, Mostaqbal Portal and Dubai Future academy is keen to provide an open platform for knowledge sharing and content creation to take shape, and to explore how emerging technologies are utilised in key sectors, as well as, to develop capacity building in order to prepare a future ready generation.

Launched in 2016 by the Dubai Future Foundation, Mostaqbal Portal, is an online platform focuses on publishing studies, articles, visual materials and infographics in areas such as space, science, health, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality – all worded in easy-to-understand Arabic.

Dubai Future Foundation has signed agreements with various government and private entities such as the Ministry of education, Smart Dubai, Dubai Police and local and regional media organisations to disseminate content provided by Mostaqbal Portal.

Since its launch, Mostaqbal Portal has succeeded in producing a variety of scientific and knowledge content, with 8591 articles published (about 4.3 million words), 649 infographic and 2250 videos.

More than 500 million video views have been viewed on various platforms and its daily news bulletins reach more than 32,000 subscribers worldwide.

Mostaqbal Portal are of great value to Arab followers, with over 4.6 million followers on Facebook, over 122,000 on Twitter and 227,000 on Instagram.