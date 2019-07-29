UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Economy, Emirates Foundation To Enable Youth

Mon 29th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

Ministry of Economy, Emirates Foundation to enable youth

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Economy and the Emirates Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in a bid to enhance cooperation and information exchange to empower youth and social development.

The MoU was signed today by Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, and Maitha Al Habsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, in the presence of Yousef Issa Al Refai, Assistant Under-Secretary for Assistive Services at the Ministry, and several officials from both sides.

Al Shehhi said that the MoU is part of the cooperation between the two authorities in helping to achieve the country’s sustainable economic and social development while highlighting its importance to enhancing their communication and coordination, and exchanging knowledge, expertise and ideas on youth development.

The MoU stipulates the launch of long-term sustainable social programmes that aim to empower the youth, he added.

"We aim, through this MoU, to promote cooperation and exchange information and expertise in the areas of social benefits, sustainability and social projects, to benefit the youth and the entire community, in line with the goals of the UAE’s leadership and the UAE Vision 2021," Al Habsi said.

Both sides agreed to form a joint working group to create a framework of future cooperation, as well as benefit from their activities.

