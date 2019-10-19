Ministry of Economy, French INPI to collaborate further on intellectual property rights

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Economy and the French National Institute of Industrial Property, INPI, have signed-off on a business plan for 2019-2020 on enhancing intellectual property rights awareness and applications.

The agreement - signed by Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry, and Pascal Faure, INPI Director-General - comes as part of the ongoing collaboration between the two entities.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the business plan includes several items, most significantly raising awareness on the importance of registering intellectual property rights of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The business plan also encompasses the training of staff at the Ministry's International Centre for Patent Registration, ICPR, engaging with school and university students on intellectual property through workshops, as well as enhancing cooperation between the two bodies in the artificial intelligence sector and intellectual property.