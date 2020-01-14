Ministry of Economy, Italian delegation discuss economic, commercial cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, and Manlio di Stefano, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, discussed the economic and commercial cooperation between the UAE and Italy.

During their meeting, held at the headquarters of the ministry in Dubai, both sides discussed ways of widening the scope of their investment partnerships and establishing joint investment ventures in promising regional markets.

They also highlighted the importance of enhancing their joint cooperation in many non-conventional economic sectors, such as artificial technology, AI, blockchain and cybersecurity.

They then discussed the possibility of signing a bilateral cooperation agreement to promote joint investments in promising regional markets.

The Italian delegation explained the current preparations for Italy’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, and took note of numerous economic events of the government and private sector to be organised during the international expo.

The meeting was attended by Nicola Lener, Italian Ambassador to the UAE, and Hind Al Youha, Director of the Investment Department at the Ministry.