Ministry of Economy, Netherlands discuss future partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE, discussed ways of developing economic relations between the UAE and the Netherlands.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed their potential cooperation in a range of vital sectors, including agriculture, food products, industry, services, logistics, tourism, small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, innovation and technology.

Al Mansouri said that the economic and commercial ties between the two countries are developing and are based on solid foundations, adding that their opportunities for joint cooperation include the areas of trade, investment and the exchange of expertise in sectors of priority, such as agriculture.

He also noted that the cooperation models in the sector of agriculture are not limited to traditional ones but include utilising modern technology and irrigation, as well as encouraging bilateral agricultural investments, cooperating in food industries and products, and promoting exports, imports, shipping, distribution, storage and related logistical activities.

He then highlighted the importance of encouraging communication and partnership between SMEs from both countries, exploring various development opportunities in their markets, and encouraging entrepreneurs to invest in the agricultural sector and adopt innovative and modern technologies.

The two governments signed an economic, commercial and technical cooperation agreement, which would be followed by the establishment of a joint economic committee, Al Mansouri noted.

Embrechts said that the bilateral ties between the two countries are witnessing advancement, stressing his country’s keenness to encourage cooperation in the agricultural sector and establish investment projects that will serve the interests of both countries.

He also noted the interest of Dutch companies in the Emirati business communities, especially in the areas of maritime operations, logistical services, water solutions and the services sector.