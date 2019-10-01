UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Economy Presents Intellectual Property Developments In UAE During WIPO Meetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:30 PM

Ministry of Economy presents intellectual property developments in UAE during WIPO meetings

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) A delegation from the UAE participated in the 59th meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPO, held at the organisation's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The delegation was led by Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Economic Affairs.

The WIPO meetings, held under the two-year presidency of Omar Zniber, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations, discussed several topics on its agenda, including reports on enforcing intellectual property, copyrights, neighbouring rights, patent law, trademark law, industrial designs and geographical indications.

During the UAE’s speech, Al Shehhi stressed the importance of the cooperation between the organisation’s member countries to improving intellectual-property systems and ensuring their application.

He also pointed out that the UAE supports a proposal by the Asian Group to enforce the compulsory attendance of WIPO member countries while praising the organisation’s leading role in advancing intellectual property.

Al Shehhi then noted that the Emirati delegation is calling on other member countries to review its proposal to host a WIPO office in Abu Dhabi, explaining the potential advantages offered by the country.

Al Shehhi stressed that intellectual property and innovation support is the cornerstone of the UAE's development vision while highlighting its efforts to build a competitive knowledge-based economy, in line with the UAE Vision 2021.

He added that the UAE has made progress in certain areas of innovation and intellectual property, namely in the space sector, noting the recent journey of Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori to the International Space Station, ISS, which was monitored by an Emirati satellite that has five patents.

Al Shehhi also highlighted the UAE's keenness to develop Artificial Intelligence, AI, sector and reinforce its developmental role.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Geneva Switzerland Morocco From Asia

Recent Stories

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection sta ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

16 minutes ago

EC to announce reserved judgment on four applicat ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

31 minutes ago

NA refers 41 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.