Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating growth, development initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy, has re-affirmed the ministry's commitment to continue to work closely with its partners to address all besetting challenges through a flexible package and general plan to support the country’s economy.

The minister made the remarks at a meeting held at the ministry's HQ in Dubai today in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, along with Abdulla Al Saleh Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade and Industry and a number of Emirati business owners.

The minister emphasised the directives of the UAE leadership to ensure the transition of the economy to a more flexible and sustainable model, highlighting in this regard the ministry's 33 major initiatives which address the development of all sectors, and ensure support for labor market, stimulation of trade, enhanced flexibility of financing activities, increased productivity, support for digital transformation, acceleration of green economy growth and enhanced food security.

The meeting reviewed the key aspects of the 33 initiatives and prospects of enhancing partnerships between the public and private sectors over the coming period to identify market opportunities for business growth and address economic challenges.