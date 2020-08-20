Ministry of Economy, SEDD discuss efforts to increase UAE economy’s competitiveness

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, discussed with Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, the economic developments in the UAE as well as collaborative efforts to further improve the business environment.

The discussion was held during the visit of the ministers to the headquarters of SEDD as part of their meetings with several major government entities to strengthen their cooperation and enhance support for the national economy.

During the meeting, both parties tackled possible efforts to jointly raise the UAE’s global competitiveness in terms of promoting entrepreneurship supported by a dynamic regulatory environment; ensuring ease of doing business; and attracting investments to various economic sectors.

They also discussed the cooperation in implementing the flexible package of 33 initiatives to support economic sectors, along with a discussion pressing economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These efforts support the achievement of the country’s vision and directives of the leadership to integrate roles of the concerned authorities to develop the economy, and to strengthen cooperation to implement the flexible package and the general plan of 33 initiatives to support economic sectors, under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy in cooperation with its various partners, Al Marri said.

Dr. Al Falasi said, "Supporting small and medium enterprises, SMEs, is one of the priority areas of the 33-initiative plan along with the creation of an environment that is conducive for the empowerment of entrepreneurs and is capable of supporting their success and growth.

Further, we seek to enhance the entrepreneurs’ ability to overcome challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as encourage them to adopt a sustainable business model characterised by technological innovations and digitisation."

Commenting on the meeting, Dr. Al Zeyoudi added, "Sharjah has an excellent business environment that continues to attract investments to its key sectors, particularly healthcare, environmental development, transport, logistics and tourism. We are keen on promoting the country’s competitiveness in these areas and attracting more investments through our partnership with SEDD and the implementation of economic stimulus packages."

Al Suwaidi stated, "SEDD is committed to fostering a fruitful partnership with the Ministry of Economy to achieve better integration within the government sector, keep pace with the latest local economic developments and fast-track national development. Further, we will also ensure the highest levels of efficiency to create a more sustainable business environment in Sharjah and the UAE."

During the meeting, SEDD shared its vision and strategic goals with the visitors, as well as its major economic initiatives. Also, the department, which currently provides 102 digital services, reviewed its achievements in the field of technological infrastructure. Furthermore, its efforts to support the Ruwad Foundation to encouraging the development of small and medium enterprises in the emirate were also reviewed.