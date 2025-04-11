Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer products

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Economy announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance cooperation in monitoring the quality of food and consumer products in the country's markets and ensuring their compliance with the highest safety standards.

The MoU also aims to verify the validity of consumer complaints that fall within the Ministry's purview, ensuring sound business practices and creating a safe environment for consumers when purchasing goods and products.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy; and Geraldine Picaud, SGS Gulf Limited Chief Executive Officer.

The signing was attended by Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE; Teymur Abasov, Head of Eastern Europe, middle East and Africa; Anand Nair, Head of C&P EEMEA and C&P and H&N Director ME, and Muriel Cressot, Business Development Manager, also attended the ceremony on behalf of SGS Gulf.

Al Saleh affirmed that the Ministry is keen to continue strengthening cooperation with its partners across the public and private sectors to sustainably support the flexibility and effectiveness of the country's consumer protection system, enhance oversight of products and commodities in the markets, and adopt initiatives that promote a sound consumer culture.

He pointed out that the partnership with SGS marks a new milestone in strengthening regulatory frameworks aimed at providing a safe and high-quality consumer environment for consumers and ensuring the application of the best standards in the commercial oversight of goods and products. It supports the competitiveness of the UAE’s business and trade environment, enhancing the growth and competitiveness of the national economy.

Geraldine Picaud, Chief Executive Officer, said, “This MoU represents a vital step towards enhancing consumer protection in the UAE.

Consumer safety, satisfaction, and trust are at the company's core business priorities, and we are committed to adopting best practices and solutions in this regard.”

Under the terms of the MoU, the Ministry of Economy and SGS Gulf Limited will collaborate on a series of joint awareness programs covering the food and beverage industry, cosmetics, and other consumer products. These initiatives aim to uphold the quality of goods available in the local market and stimulate the growth of domestic trade across the seven emirates.

In addition, workshops will be held at universities, schools, and other educational institutions to foster greater awareness about product safety and encourage healthier consumer behavior.

SGS will also, at the Ministry’s request, handle the verification and inspection of consumer complaints falling under the Ministry's scope of work. This includes random sampling and testing of a range of products from the local market, particularly baby food, cosmetics, and spare parts—to ensure they meet safety and quality standards. These efforts will be carried out using SGS's advanced technologies and laboratories that operate in line with relevant global best practices.

The agreement paves the way for greater competitiveness of UAE-made products in international markets. Through close collaboration, the Ministry of Economy and SGS Gulf Limited will provide comprehensive guidance and information to streamline export procedures for goods and services, including easier access to required certifications. This will significantly boost the global expansion efforts of local companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), also helping them meet regulatory standards across diverse global markets.