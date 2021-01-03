UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Association Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 11:30 PM

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Association discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2021) Dr. Ahmed Beloul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Tourist Guides Association, discussed their overall cooperation related to supporting tourist guides, focussing on assisting Emirati tourist guides and consolidating their role in advancing tourism in the UAE.

During the meeting, Al Falasi highlighted the importance of organising joint efforts and benefitting from available opportunities to create promising prospects and new opportunities that will encourage citizen cadres to begin successful careers as tour guides and become true ambassadors of the country, underscoring the UAE’s rich cultural, touristic and heritage potential.

He also stressed the importance of the partnership between the ministry and the association, noting that it will promote becoming tourist guides, which is one of the key activities driving the growth of tourism.

He also noted the 33 initiatives that promote domestic tourism and ensure its development, as well as support economic sectors in the face of emerging challenges, coinciding with the country’s preparations for the next fifty years.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum stated that tourism is one of the fastest growing industries and helps strengthen the economies and infrastructures of countries, stressing that the association’s main objective is to highlight the key role of tour guides, in general, and Emirati tour guides, in particular, in promoting the country and encouraging citizens to engage in this field.

The ministry and the association agreed to hold regular joint meetings to monitor the latest developments and their achievements in promoting tourist guides.

