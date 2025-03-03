Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to scale climate-tech start-ups in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Economy has announced that Schneider Electric has become a strategic partner in its NextGen FDI initiative, which seeks to attract pioneering global companies to the UAE.

The partnership will be aimed at attracting, mentoring and scaling high-potential start-ups in the sustainability and climate-tech sectors. It will also see Schneider Electric bring its portfolio companies to the UAE for networking and expansion opportunities.

Through an ongoing strategic capital allocation strategy, Schneider Electric has been at the forefront of supporting startups with access to the necessary resources, tools and partners to scale and grow. The company has empowered category-defining companies globally in sectors such as climate-tech, industrial AI, mobility, prop-tech, and cybersecurity.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric will support the NextGen FDI mission in two core ways: firstly, to offer go-to-market strategies and incubation for companies onboarded to the programme, including potential collaborations with Schneider Electric’s own projects, and secondly to introduce existing start-ups from the Schneider Electric global portfolio to the initiative.

According to Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, the partnership underscores the vitality of start-ups in aligning the advancement of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem with its sustainability agenda and net-zero goals.

Al Zeyoudi stated, “The partnership with Schneider Electric is a strategic step towards empowering climate-tech start-ups with the necessary tools and expertise to scale and grow, expanding the deployment of cutting-edge technologies that reduce emissions, material waste and time in the UAE and the broader region.

The UAE’s commitment to pioneering climate-tech solutions, from smart grids to energy-efficient infrastructure, will be further strengthened by this collaboration and we look forward to the tangible and long-term impact it will have on our sustainability goals.”

Schneider Electric, which has long-term commercial partnerships with more than 35 active companies covering energy management, sustainability, and industrial automation sees the UAE as a critical market for driving sustainable growth and innovation.

Olivier Blum, Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric, stated, "Digitalisation and electrification are reshaping economies worldwide, making energy efficiency and sustainability more critical now than ever. As a strategic partner of the NextGen FDI Initiative, Schneider Electric is committed to supporting the UAE’s vision for energy resilience and sustainable development. By empowering the next generation of tech start-ups and accelerating the country’s energy transition, we are driving growth in alignment with the UAE’s economic diversification goals.”

Blum added, “Our joint efforts build on the UAE’s commitment towards innovation and digital transformation and solidifies the nation’s position as a leading global hub for technology-driven creators and innovators.”

Launched in 2022, the NextGen FDI initiative is a key pillar of the UAE’s drive to diversify its economy and position itself as a global hub for innovation. To date, the programme has welcomed over 20 companies operating in future focused sectors such as AI, renewable energy, robotics, and advanced manufacturing, helping accelerate the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-driven, sustainable economy.