Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational renaissance based on teachers: Hussain Al Hammadi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stated that the Ministry of Education aims to achieve an educational renaissance based on teachers, who have the skills, creativity and passion to create a positive impact and develop and inspire students while enhancing their skills and capacities.

Al Hammadi made this statement on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, which the world will celebrate tomorrow.

"We congratulate teachers on World Teachers’ Day, and we laud their achievements and influential role in developing the capacities of our students and implementing educational policies, plans and programmes with honesty and accuracy, which have positively affected our students in Emirati schools.

We are grateful for their giving and efforts to prepare future generations," he said.

The UAE’s leadership has prioritised education, empowered teachers and created an inspiring and motivating environment for them, he added, noting that the country’s leadership appreciates the role of teachers and lauds them in all events and occasions.

More Stories From Middle East

