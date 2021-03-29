Ministry of Education, Ajman Chamber sign cooperation agreement related to AETEX

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Education and the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a cooperation agreement aimed at enabling students and schools to benefit from the eighth edition of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX) 2021, which will be held virtually for the first time and is organised annually by the chamber.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Eng. Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Control and Support Services, and Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Chamber.

The agreement aims to boost the cooperation between the two sides in attracting the largest number of public and private school students and teachers, enabling them to participate virtually in the exhibition to explore various academic and professional opportunities, choose the most suitable academic specialities according to labour market needs, and access available information on how to enrol in higher education institutions.

The agreement also aims to highlight the UAE’s achievements in higher education and promote cooperation in organising workshops to raise the awareness of students and enable them to choose the most suitable specialities.

During the signing, Al Hammadi highlighted the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, to support academic events, conferences and exhibitions, as well as advance the education sector, noting that the exhibition is the outcome of his support.

The cooperation between the ministry and the chamber is based on their joint efforts to achieve national academic sustainability, he added, explaining that it will help achieve the ministry’s goal of shaping the knowledge and awareness of students, most notably in terms of university specialities, labour market analysis and available opportunities, in line with global trends and national labour requirements.

The ministry is keen to participate in AETEX, as it is a leading national educational platform that will help achieve a series of valuable academic objectives, he further added.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the signing of the agreement crowns the cooperation between the ministry and the chamber in organising AETEX over many years, adding that the event’s organising committee constantly aims to advance its work, in line with the latest developments in the area of education.

AETEX 2021 comes in its new virtual edition to emphasise its importance and role it plays as a platform linking higher education institutions from inside and outside the country with students, parents and those interested in completing their studies, so that the exhibition provides an opportunity to learn about the available programs and specialisations, admission mechanisms, educational fees, scholarships, and others.

The exhibition provides fertile ground for the exchange of experiences and partnerships between the participating institutions by reviewing the latest educational tools and means and modern specializations that keep pace with the requirements of the Job Sector, and a platform for direct communication with students, parents and those interested in completing their higher studies.