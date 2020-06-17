UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Education Allows Students Studying Abroad To Submit Exceptions To Attendance Policies

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:15 AM

Ministry of Education allows students studying abroad to submit exceptions to attendance policies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Education (MoE) has set a mechanism for students still enrolled in universities overseas, to obtain exceptions to attendance policies at their respective academic institutions, in light of the ongoing circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MoE in a statement said that the move stems from its keenness to ensure the continuity of the education process for those students and maintaining effective channels of communication with them.

Pursuant to this mechanism, the students' applications for exceptions to academic attendance in those universities due to the COVID-19 should be submitted following the end of the academic year not after the academic semester, via the following email: ifada@moe.

gov.ae.

They have to enclose a message elaborating on the reasons for the required exceptions and an official message from the university where the type of study followed during the coronavirus crisis should be mentioned. The scholarship approval issued by the Ministry of Education for studying abroad should be attached as well.

The student's score reports for the academic years spent in the host countries and the duration of each academic year should also be attached in addition to an entry and exit report of the student from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Related Topics

Education Student Citizenship From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

48 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

48 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

4 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.