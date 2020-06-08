UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Education Announces Grade 12 Exam Dates

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:15 PM

Ministry of Education announces grade 12 exam dates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The UAE Ministry of education has announced the final exams schedule, taking place from 21st to 29th June, for grade 12 students.

In a statement, the ministry noted that 12th-grade students across public and private schools that apply the ministry's curriculum would undertake final examinations for general and advanced tracks, as well as academic and home study.

The Ministry of Education went on to say that exams would be held via distance-learning modes and systems.

Students will sit their first exam - the physics paper - on 21st June.

The following day (22nd June) students will take their social studies exam, followed by their Arabic language exam on 23rd June.

Students undertaking the general track will sit down for their chemistry and biology exams on 24th June, while students under the advanced track will conduct their chemistry exam on the same day.

On 25th June, students will sit for their English language exam, and will the break off examinations for the weekend (26th and 27th June).

They will then re-commence their final exams, with the mathematics paper on 28th June, and conclude on the 29th with their Islamic studies paper.

According to the ministry, each exam has a duration of 60 minutes, adding that each question within the exam has a set time limit that will appear as a timer next to each question set out.

The ministry noted that students must ensure that they answer each question within the set timeframe, before moving on to the next question.

Students will not be able to answer a question or amend their answer to a said question once the allotted time is complete, it explained. The ministry added that once a student has moved on to the next question, they cannot return to the previous question in the exam.

Worth noting, schedules released by the ministry indicate that students in the general and advanced tracks will undertake their exams between 10:30 and 11:30. In contrast, students in academic and home study will take their exams between 16:30 and 17:30.

