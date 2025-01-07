Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for 2024-2025 academic year

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of education (MoE) has announced the schedule for releasing first-semester grades for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Results for grades 1-4 will be available on Wednesday, 8th January 2025; grades 5-8 on Thursday, 9th January; and grades 9-12 on Friday, 10th January.

Students and parents can access first-semester grades via the electronic student portal from 10am on the scheduled dates. Grade cards can also be printed electronically from 20:00 to midnight.

