Ministry of Education announces start of smart summer courses exam on 16th August

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of education announced that 12th grade public and private schools examinations for the UAE national curriculum will begin on 16th August, 2020, for students who failed to pass in one or more subjects or wish to improve their grades in Arabic, English and Mathematics for the summer smart classes.

The exam for Physics will be conducted on Sunday, 16th August, Social Studies on 17th August, Arabic on 18th August, Biology and Chemistry on 19th August, English on 20th August, Mathematics on 23rd August, and Islamic Education on 24th August.

The Smart Learning Programme is an initiative that aims to prioritise the interests of students and enable them to take advantage of targeted learning outcomes and adopt a modern assessment philosophy.