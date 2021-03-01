Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council sign MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) The Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) at the Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Australian Dental Council (ADC).

The MoU aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two sides in documenting the best dental practices, exchanging expertise and knowledge, and organising higher education programmes.

The MoU also aims to exchange information on dental programmes and establishments in both countries and promote expertise and knowledge related to the assessment, accreditation and academic recognition processes, as well as exchange information and resources related to assessment teams and best practices.

The MoU’s signing was attended by Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Bani Yas, Director of the CAA, Narelle Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the ADC, and Mark Ford, Director, Accreditation and Quality Assurance. ADC.

Under the MoU, the CAA will award the council international accreditation authority status in registered higher education institutions in the UAE while the council’s resources will be harnessed to support CAA professionals and enable them to draft dental curriculums for Emirati higher education institutions.

ADC works to deliver tailored accreditation and assessment solutions for organisations in the dental sector and beyond.