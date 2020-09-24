UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Education, Canon Sign MoU Related To Digital Skills Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:15 PM

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to digital skills development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Education and Canon middle East, CME, a provider of imaging technologies and services, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, making Canon the UAE’s official strategic partner in the area of digital skills development.

The partnership will help achieve the goal of the UAE Vision 2021 to support talented Emirati youths, by empowering them to engage in new-age digital innovations and teaching skills required for future education and employment opportunities.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Care and Activities Sector, stated that through all its partnerships, the ministry aims to enhance the skills of students across various creative fields.

The MoU is a result of long-standing cooperation, as Canon had organised many programmes for improving skills in photography and digital production, she added, noting that the ministry aims to promote cooperation with specialised parties, in line with its visual arts initiatives.

As part of the agreement, Canon hosted a visual photography summer camp this year for 87 students from various schools, to further develop their imaging skills and understanding of visual arts. The students’ works will be showcased in a virtual exhibition in October.

In 2021, Canon will also become the ministry’s official partner in launching the National Clubs Programme, which is an after-school digital hub that aims to empower and educate students on various topics, including arts and culture, health and fitness, STEM, life skills, and linguistics.

Visual and creative arts, with an emphasis on photography and videography, are also a key component of the programme, and Canon will conduct imaging workshops for 100 students aged between 10 and 18 who are interested in photography and filmmaking.

Canon’s imaging workshops are part of its AKTASHIF Programme, which is a community-oriented initiative designed to equip young people aged between 14 to 24 with the tools and techniques to unleash their creative careers.

Anurag Agrawal, Managing Director of Canon Middle East and Canon Turkey, said, "Our collaboration with the ministry spans many years, and this agreement will build on the work we have done together in sparking innovation and inspiring students. The youth today are at a major crossroads, as their educational and self-development journey is rapidly unravelling and evolving, but they are also increasingly adaptable, eager to overcome hurdles, and are innovative in their approach to learning new skills."

"The partnership also underlines our commitment to our corporate philosophy, ‘Kyosei,’ meaning living and working together for the common good, and education is one of our key focus areas as an innovation-led technology company, where we feel we can make a positive difference," Agrawal added.

The ministry and Canon have collaborated on a series of successful initiatives, which led to the signing of the partnership agreement this year.

Last year, Canon launched a competition on Women’s Day in the country’s public schools, with four female students winning pink Selfy printers and a photography master class with a Canon ambassador. Canon also sponsored the National Science and Technology and Innovation Fair hosted by the ministry.

Related Topics

Technology Education Turkey UAE Company Young Middle East Hub Chicago Mercantile Exchange October Women All From Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

3 minutes ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior, Chinese Ministry of Public S ..

48 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Johannesburg, Cape T ..

1 hour ago

ADP registers 1,672 violations for not adhering to ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.