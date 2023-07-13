Open Menu

Ministry Of Education Concludes Participation In G20 Education Working Group Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) The Ministry of Education (MoE) concluded its participation in the G20 Education Working Group meeting, the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The meeting was hosted by the Republic of India from 19th to 22nd June under the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and his accompanying delegation, participated in the Education Ministers’ Meeting, in addition to the Education Working Group meetings held throughout the year. They also held bilateral meetings with educational sector leaders from Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. These meetings focused on ways to enhance cooperation between member countries of the Education Working Group in the field of education.

Dr. Al Falasi stated in his speech in the Education Ministers’ Meeting that the UAE adopts a robust strategy to improve the educational system, ensuring the country’s commitment to adopting the four pillars of education championed by the Education Working Group that aim to shape the future of education. These include foundational learning, promoting inclusiveness through technology-based education, building capabilities for the future labour market, and enhancing cooperation and innovation in scientific research in the country.

He emphasised that the Ministry of Education will continue to work and collaborate with all relevant bodies and partners at the regional and international levels, foremost of which is the G20, to devise solid educational policies and improve the educational system globally with the aim of making education accessible to all.

In regard to the role of education in combating climate change, Dr. Al Falasi said, “As the UAE gears up to host COP28, the Ministry of Education has launched several initiatives to drive positive change and bolster sustainable education. Most recently we introduced the Green Education Partnership Roadmap, in collaboration with UNESCO and UNICEF. It aims to be a working document that countries across the globe can tailor, adapt to, and benefit from in educating students and teachers about climate change. The roadmap focuses on building environment-friendly curricula and schools, and training educators to nurture the next generation of sustainability champions.

“This COP28 summit will also witness the hosting the first Education Pavilion in COP history, which will enable policy makers and educational stakeholders to share experiences, resources, and solutions in the field of sustainability education while supporting efforts to achieve sustainable development,” he added.

Related Topics

India Education UAE Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Colombian Peso June Market Family All From Share Labour

Recent Stories

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

10 minutes ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

13 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

29 minutes ago
 Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

1 hour ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

3 hours ago
RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

3 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

4 hours ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

4 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East