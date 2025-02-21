Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Education (MoE) has issued the Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide, a unified frame of reference for all events and activities marking the occasion across all schools on 28th February 2025.

The Ministry's guide defines Emirati Day for Education as a national occasion to highlight the role of education in the country's progress and showcase efforts to advance the education system in line with global standards.

It outlines key objectives, including emphasising education's role in national development, celebrating national educational achievements, honouring outstanding teachers and administrative staff, motivating students, strengthening community partnerships, and reinforcing the role of society in supporting the education sector.

Scheduled from 24th to 28th February 2025, teachers, students, and parents will all participate, ensuring education continues uninterrupted.

The Ministry's proposed activities for the celebration highlight the history of education in the UAE, key milestones, and its role in shaping individuals and society. The initiatives also aim to strengthen national identity among students and showcase the education sector's major achievements.

The guide includes the rules and regulations for organising events, ensuring such events incorporate educational themes and are tailored to different student age groups and abilities. The guide also stresses the need to conduct activities under teachers' supervision, adhere to existing school guidelines for celebrations, and apply standard school event safety procedures.

This initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a knowledge-driven society and positioning education as a cornerstone of national development.

