UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Education Launches 'Welcome My School' Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ministry of Education launches 'Welcome My School' initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Education has launched an initiative, entitled, "Welcome My school," coinciding with the start of the new 2020/2021 academic year.

The programme aims to create a positive and interactive educational environment for students, so they can continue their education through the hybrid learning system.

The initiative and its related activities will encourage motivation and promote awareness among students, teachers and parents, and support the ministry’s efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by enabling the education sector to effectively perform its role.

It will also focus on various student activities in schools, to raise their awareness about how to deal with each other, reduce physical interaction and ensure the safety of students.

Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said the initiative is part of the preparations for the new 2020-2021 academic year, carried out by the ministry, which is keen to prepare students mentally and morally.

Due to the exceptional conditions witnessed by the world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, especially its effects on education, this programme has gained increased importance, as it will help continue and stabilise the education system, despite the current challenges, she added.

The ministry has performed the required preparations, aimed at creating an efficient academic environment, as part of the hybrid learning system being adopted for this academic year, she noted.

Related Topics

World Education Student Salem Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change visits Al Ain Farms, te ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Royal Children’s Hospital Me ..

50 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Austrian P ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality opens Mushrif Park for cycling ..

1 hour ago

More food assistance delivered to needy families i ..

2 hours ago

IACAD announces resumption of prayers in mosques i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.