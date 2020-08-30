Ministry of Education launches 'Welcome My School' initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Education has launched an initiative, entitled, "Welcome My school," coinciding with the start of the new 2020/2021 academic year.

The programme aims to create a positive and interactive educational environment for students, so they can continue their education through the hybrid learning system.

The initiative and its related activities will encourage motivation and promote awareness among students, teachers and parents, and support the ministry’s efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by enabling the education sector to effectively perform its role.

It will also focus on various student activities in schools, to raise their awareness about how to deal with each other, reduce physical interaction and ensure the safety of students.

Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said the initiative is part of the preparations for the new 2020-2021 academic year, carried out by the ministry, which is keen to prepare students mentally and morally.

Due to the exceptional conditions witnessed by the world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, especially its effects on education, this programme has gained increased importance, as it will help continue and stabilise the education system, despite the current challenges, she added.

The ministry has performed the required preparations, aimed at creating an efficient academic environment, as part of the hybrid learning system being adopted for this academic year, she noted.