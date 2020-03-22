Ministry of Education launches distance learning system

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Education today launched the distance learning system for students in all Emirati schools and higher education institutions. The system will be in place for a period of two weeks.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stressed that significant efforts have been exerted by education professionals to create a technical academic environment according to the highest standards, noting that creating virtual education communities is an experience that will ensure the success of Emirati students, teachers and parents.

The system has identified the roles of members of the academic community, including school administrations, teachers, students and parents.

The ministry also identified the role of teachers within the system, in preparing e-education and conducting e-presentations to students, while urging them to communicate to achieve the objectives of the system, as well as to use the appropriate technologies and report any health or psychological issues caused by using the system.

The responsibilities of school administrations include preparing remote educational content and facilitating the remote education process, as well as communicating with parents to ensure that they understand the process and read relevant guidelines.

The system also aims to highlight the role of parents in the process, which is to provide students with the appropriate educational environment and cooperate with schools to make the system succeed.