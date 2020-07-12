Ministry of Education launches ‘Estia’dad’ programme to develop students' skills

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Education, within its skill, virtual and academic system for this summer 2020, launched 'Our National Ambassadors Programme' "Estia’dad", which aims to enhance and enrich students' abilities and provide them with 21st century knowledge and skills.

The programme also allows students to get acquainted with higher education institutions to gain the skills they need when they move to university and vocational studies according to the highest standards.

The periods of application of programme tracks range from one to four weeks during July and August, the Ministry said in a press release.

The 'Estia’dad' programme comprises five tracks: scientific research, enrichment, entrepreneurship, diplomacy and the virtual summer training sustainability programme 2020.

The Ministry added that it worked to implement this programme and make it available to students in coordination and cooperation with 17 universities and institutions to find a training framework for each track and provide the skillful content required for each track separately.

"The programme has received a great demand from students given its importance and role in enabling them to gain the necessary skills for the university stage," the Ministry said, noting that the programme targets national and non-national students from grades 9 to 12 alongside university students who have the passion and motivation for self-learning from all UAE public and private schools.