UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Education Launches ‘Estia’dad’ Programme To Develop Students' Skills

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:45 PM

Ministry of Education launches ‘Estia’dad’ programme to develop students' skills

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Education, within its skill, virtual and academic system for this summer 2020, launched 'Our National Ambassadors Programme' "Estia’dad", which aims to enhance and enrich students' abilities and provide them with 21st century knowledge and skills.

The programme also allows students to get acquainted with higher education institutions to gain the skills they need when they move to university and vocational studies according to the highest standards.

The periods of application of programme tracks range from one to four weeks during July and August, the Ministry said in a press release.

The 'Estia’dad' programme comprises five tracks: scientific research, enrichment, entrepreneurship, diplomacy and the virtual summer training sustainability programme 2020.

The Ministry added that it worked to implement this programme and make it available to students in coordination and cooperation with 17 universities and institutions to find a training framework for each track and provide the skillful content required for each track separately.

"The programme has received a great demand from students given its importance and role in enabling them to gain the necessary skills for the university stage," the Ministry said, noting that the programme targets national and non-national students from grades 9 to 12 alongside university students who have the passion and motivation for self-learning from all UAE public and private schools.

Related Topics

Century Education UAE July August 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saif bin Z ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Nahyan bin Mubarak&#039;s c ..

51 minutes ago

Mabkhout carries UAE’s renewed World Cup hopes: ..

1 hour ago

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

2 hours ago

Three startups win contest to ramp up Dubai’s ne ..

2 hours ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.