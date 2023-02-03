Ministry of Education launches innovation strategy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) The Ministry of Education announced the launch of its innovation strategy with the aim of supporting government directions and achieve the vision of the country's wise leadership.

The strategy further aims to enhance the position of the UAE as a global centre in innovation, promote the development of creative ideas and capabilities, and spread a culture of innovation on a large scale, creating a national environment that nurtures innovative and creative minds.

The Ministry also launched its own innovation platform in education, during the "Ministry of Education Innovates" conference session, as part of the activities of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, under the umbrella of the "UAE Innovates 2023" month.

The launch of the innovation strategy at the ministry falls in line with the national strategy for innovation aimed at preparing and empowering employees and students with advanced skills in various fields, by providing a technological infrastructure that supports, stimulates and inspires a culture of innovation, and promotes the principles of proactivity and flexibility, while bringing forward creativity as the main tool for renewal and radical transformation in education methodologies and services that will increase the efficiency and flexibility of individuals and keep pace with global rapid technological developments and enhance the competitive position of the UAE globally.

Dr. Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mualla, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, affirmed that this step represents a milestone in the country's journey towards an innovative and creative educational environment for employees and students, and will assist the UAE in maintaining its competitiveness in the global market.

He further explained that innovation must be at the heart of education and work, in line with the ministry's strides to create an environment where creativity and critical thinking skills are nurtured, enabling employees and students to come up with innovative solutions to the most pressing problems facing society today.

Commenting on the launch of the strategy, Amal Abdel Rahim, Director of the Strategy and Future Department and Deputy Head of the Innovation Committee at the Ministry of Education, indicated that the innovation strategy at the ministry focuses on institutionalising the culture of innovation, providing tools for innovation, promoting innovation within the institutional processes and services, while also training employees to advance and sustain the environment, thus fostering creativity and enabling innovation in the education sector, in addition to providing mechanisms to nurture and motivate innovators within the ministry.

She also highlighted the importance of working together proactively, establishing space for innovative strategic planning, and directing all projects and plans to serve the country's national strategy.

Speaking about the launch of the innovation platform of the ministry named “DisruptEd”, which is a tool under the new innovation strategy that provides a platform for the ministry’s employees to voice their innovative ideas, Dr. Hind Al Tair, Director of the Department of Science, Technology and Scientific Research and Deputy Head of the Innovation Committee at the Ministry of Education, explained that “DisruptED” aims to generate competencies within the Ministry to lead the country into a future that raises the concept of innovation in education to unprecedented levels.

“DisruptED” aims to gather employee ideas and innovations under one umbrella to view and implement the best amongst them. The ideas and initiatives will be reviewed by specialised experts with skills and experience in the concerned fields and the most innovative, unique and feasible suggestions will be chosen.