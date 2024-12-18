Ministry Of Education Launches Specialised Training Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Education (MoE) has launched the Specialised Training Week, running until 20th December, to engage over 24,000 educators, including school leaders, teachers and other sector professionals, as they prepare for the second semester of the 2024/2025 academic year.
The Specialised Training Week features over 66 workshops, designed to meet approved standards and enhance the quality and sustainability of the Ministry’s professional development programmes for educators and school leaders.
Delivered by subject matter experts, the workshops span approximately 240 training hours, addressing the specific needs of educators, relevant scientific and technical advancements and essential skills. These efforts aim to improve educational outcomes, boost performance and support national education indicators.
Mohammed Al Qasim, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, said, “The Ministry's Specialised Training Week focuses on developing educational professionals by enhancing teaching strategies, adopting innovative methods and equipping educators with digital skills to leverage modern tools.
It fosters research and development, improves practices at institutional and national levels, and provides a platform for teachers to exchange experiences, enriching knowledge and supporting sustainable educational improvement.”
Al Qasim added, “We strive to develop and implement a comprehensive system to assess the training needs of educational leaders and teachers, aligning with national and global professional standards to design programmes that boost satisfaction, classroom performance and student outcomes.”
The Ministry of Education is conducting the Specialised Training Week under the supervision of the Professional Development Department, which oversees the implementation of operational frameworks for analysing the training needs of educators and school leaders and developing professional training plans based on performance indicators.
