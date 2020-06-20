Ministry of Education launches third phase of specialised training for private schools teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Education, MoE, on Friday, launched the third phase of continuous specialised training remotely for teachers of private schools following the ministry curricula.

The teaching staff will receive the training through an advanced technological system. Used for the first time in this way, the system harnesses advanced technology to serve education and training purposes and employs it to boost the efficiency of teachers and school leaders.

Specialised training is part of the ministry’s educational development strategy which aims at enhancing the skills of the teaching staff and raising professional competencies in line with the UAE Vision 2021 to create an advanced educational system, make the UAE schools an international competitive model and establish modern educational concepts and tools at all educational levels.

Teachers received training in a variety of areas, focusing on the applied side of knowledge based on specialised scientific content and using innovative ways that contribute to the development of the diverse skills of teachers through the application of modern teaching methods, the use of technology in the performance of their functions efficiently and the implementation of learning-oriented assessment strategies.

The training materials were designed according to the needs of teachers. The emphasis was placed on specialised scientific material according to the type, level, depth and applied dimensions of content for all grades. The curriculum will be analysed to ensure that the most important needs of teachers and feedback concerning the training subjects will be taken into consideration.

The training will be conducted under the umbrella of the Emirati School through the training platform learningcurve.moe.gov.ae for all subjects. Some 1,575 teachers received training in the second phase.