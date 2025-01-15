Ministry of Education launches UAE’s largest art competition for public schools

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the launch of its nationwide competition for public schools, titled 'My School… My Identity', inviting students and teachers to transform their schools into vibrant spaces that celebrate Emirati cultural heritage.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, noted that the competition aims to empower students and teachers to showcase their creativity by crafting designs for school decorations that reflect the UAE's rich heritage and cultural identity. She noted that through this initiative, the ministry seeks to make learning environments more engaging, further motivating students to pursue their future aspirations.

Al Amiri said, "We at the Ministry of Education are committed to advancing national education outcomes through initiatives and programmes designed to inspire excellence. This competition reflects our firm belief that education goes beyond the classroom and can come to life by employing creativity, innovation, and cultural expression. By empowering our students and educators, we are nurturing the future custodians of our heritage while also fostering vibrant, interactive learning environments that hone their skills and help unlock their full potential."

Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the MoE, mentioned that the competition will contribute to improving the quality of life for public school students.

He further highlighted how this competition strengthens the ministry's commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork and innovation among both students and teachers as they collaboratively reimagine their schools.

The MoE has announced a set of criteria for the winning schools, such as embodying Emirati heritage and aligning designs with educational goals, the accuracy and quality of the designs, creativity and innovation, teamwork between students and teachers, and efficiency.

It has also outlined technical, health, and safety requirements for implementing artwork in school facilities.

The ministry has formed a judging panel comprising experts from several entities, in addition to Emirati artists and specialists from the Ministry of Education. They will review and judge the entries based on their compliance with the competition's terms and standards, ultimately selecting the 10 winning schools.

The MoE has allocated financial prizes for the top 10 winners: AED100,000 for first place, AED70,000 for second, AED50,000 for third, and AED25,000 each for fourth to 10th place.

Schools can submit their entries between 20th January and 28th March 2025.