Ministry of Education launches ‘We Make Our Policies’ platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Education launched the virtual platform, entitled, "We Make Our Policies," to highlight the real partnership between and key roles of students, parents and educational staff in creating future education policies.

Through the platform, the ministry aims to involve members of the education community in the process of educational decision-making, in line with the country’s directives based on its agenda and centennial.

The platform was implemented in response to the launch, by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of a project to prepare for the next fifty years in the UAE, which aims to encourage the country’s citizens and residents to present ideas and designs for the future of the nation.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stated that the ministry is adopting an approach based on transparency and effective partnerships with all members of the education community, including parents, students and teachers from public and private schools, along with policy-makers in all areas, which will enrich the educational movement, establish a framework for the ministry’s relations with its partners, benefit Emirati schools and support the project to prepare for the next fifty years launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Since the launch of the advanced education system, the ministry has always been keen to prioritise the country’s education system and consolidate the efficient role of its educational partners, he added, noting that the platform will complement its related efforts.

The ministry strongly believes in the importance of integrating the roles of students, teachers, parents and educational policy-makers, he further added, affirming that the platform is a tool that will make all of them cooperate in drafting educational policies more creatively.