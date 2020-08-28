Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening of nurseries with restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, have announced the re-opening of nurseries and child care centres with restrictions.

In a joint statement today, the two entities obligate the nurseries and child care centres to comply with the national protocol that has been approved by NCEMA whereby these nurseries and centres have to abide by the preventives measures endorsed by the local authorities in charge of these nurseries.

The protocol envisages measuring temperature and regulating the movement of staff and parents' entry to the nurseries. All the staff have to undergo COVID-19 tests every two weeks with the health status of all children and staff to be checked regularly.

All other relevant precautionary measures have to be strictly followed, including sanitization and hygiene protocol, taking into account the physical spacing of 1.5 meters in addition to the density ratio. Separate groups will be created for each age group and the upper limit for each group will be determined to ensure the safety of all.

A mechanism will be enforced to sanitize all games and play areas, with meals to be provided by kids’ families only.

The Ministry of Education and other relevant educational bodies will ensure the readiness of nurseries and child care centres to comply with the precautionary protocol by conducting regular visits and imposing penalties on any institution that violates the national protocol.