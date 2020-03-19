UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Education Organises Interactive Session On Distance Learning

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Ministry of Education organises interactive session on distance learning

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Education organised a "partners" session via live broadcast on the Instagram account of its Training and Professional Development Department.

The session was held under the title, "Parents Make a Difference," and was presented by Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal, CEO of the Khalifa Empowerment Programme, Aqdar, with the participation of many parents.

The session focused on several themes, most notably parental care and enabling parents to give their children a good home environment that supports distance learning and positive learning methods, as well as to influence their behaviours, values and ethics through distance education.

It also aims to highlight the importance of encouraging communication between parents and teachers, to obtain information related to the behaviour and performance of children in distance learning, through feedback, phone calls, messages and notes.

The session involved dialogue about home learning and the role of parents in helping children in educational activities, such as electronic homework, reading, research, project work and experiments. It also instructed parents on the best methods and strategies for teaching children at home, and how to overcome academic issues faced by students.

The session focussed on the topic of cooperation between families and schools, to take advantage of the services provided by the ministry’s platforms and employ them to improve academic services and the skills of parents, as well as to promote educational attainment, skills and values among students.

During the session, a series of digital controls and standards were introduced, to help optimise the use of digital resources in education.

Related Topics

Education Reading Best Instagram

Recent Stories

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

18 seconds ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

2 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

3 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

4 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.