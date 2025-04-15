Ministry of Education organises nationwide teacher career recruitment fairs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced a series of teacher career recruitment fairs across the UAE, with the participation of the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE).

This initiative aims to attract distinguished professionals to join the public education sector and provide them with employment opportunities where they can contribute to shaping the future of the UAE's youth and fulfil the wise leadership’s vision for excellent education.

The fairs target UAE citizens and residents with strong educational qualifications, including fresh graduates from national universities. The events align with MoE’s strategic plan for the 2025-2026 academic year that seeks to recruit skilled professionals who will play a vital role in enhancing the national educational system.

The recruitment fairs will take place in April and May 2025. The series will commence on 19th April at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Barsha, Dubai, and continue on 23rd April at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) campus in Baniyas, Abu Dhabi, on 26th April at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Qatta’a, Sharjah, on 30th April at the Tamouh Al Dhafra Career Fair at the Baynounah Educational Complex in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, on 3rd May at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Dhait Al Janoubi, Ras Al Khaimah, on 10th May at the Zayed Educational Complex in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Fujairah, and on 17th May at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Muntazah, Ajman. The events will wrap up on 21st May at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) campus in Al Ain.

At the fairs, the Ministry is looking to recruit candidates for teaching and educational support roles across over 10 subjects.

These include Science, Islamic Studies, English Language, business Administration, Arabic Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology (in Arabic and English), among others.

During the events, dedicated recruitment committees will conduct interactive workshops to introduce attendees to MoE’s operational frameworks, educational pathways, and recruitment criteria. These sessions will help verify that the applicants meet the necessary qualifications and align with the Ministry’s standards. Participants are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes for formal consideration.

MoE applies a rigorous recruitment process that aligns with the specific requirements of each teaching position, considering academic qualifications and essential skills to ensure that candidates are well-prepared to fulfil their roles in support of students’ success and national educational goals.

The Ministry will also offer a tailored package of training programmes for selected candidates to enhance their competencies and professional excellence, reflecting its commitment to developing the capabilities of all educational personnel and elevating their skills. This supports its mission and efforts to achieve the country’s aspirations for the public education sector.

The fairs will provide a valuable opportunity for attendees to gain insight into the key development pillars of the UAE’s educational system, identified by MoE in line with the nation’s future vision and priorities. They will also learn about the employment benefits that the Ministry offers to public education sector employees.