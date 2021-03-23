UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Education Provides Alternative Assessment Methods To Private Schools Applying British, International Baccalaureate Curricula

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The Ministry of education has decided to provide alternative assessment methods for international examinations for students of private schools that apply the British curriculum and the International Baccalaureate curriculum for the academic year 2020-2021.

The ministry affirmed that this step reflects the confidence in private international schools to prepare or adopt solid evaluation methodologies that benefit from their long experience in evaluation procedures approved in their parent systems and to build on them in light of changing circumstances or capabilities available to them.

