UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Education Signs MoU With Hcéres In France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:45 PM

Ministry of Education signs MoU with Hcéres in France

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Education, represented by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), and the High Council for Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (Hcéres) in France.

The MoU aims to improve the quality of higher education in the UAE, France and the rest of the world, as well as help achieve the strategy and vision of the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Yousef Bani Yas, Executive Director of the CAA, and Dr. Thierry Coulhon, Chairman of Hcéres.

The MoU also aims to enhance the process of quality assurance and encourage cooperation through exchanging relevant expertise and best practices, as well as provide opportunities for the commission’s staff and auditors to monitor evaluations of institutional programmes that are part of the work of both sides in the UAE and France.

Related Topics

World Education France UAE Bani Best

Recent Stories

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs ..

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs MoU for installation of ATMs ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee h ..

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds remote meeting

35 minutes ago
 ADEK unveils back-to-school policies for private a ..

ADEK unveils back-to-school policies for private and Charter schools ahead of ne ..

35 minutes ago
 21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.