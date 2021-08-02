Ministry of Education signs MoU with Hcéres in France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Education, represented by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), and the High Council for Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (Hcéres) in France.

The MoU aims to improve the quality of higher education in the UAE, France and the rest of the world, as well as help achieve the strategy and vision of the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Yousef Bani Yas, Executive Director of the CAA, and Dr. Thierry Coulhon, Chairman of Hcéres.

The MoU also aims to enhance the process of quality assurance and encourage cooperation through exchanging relevant expertise and best practices, as well as provide opportunities for the commission’s staff and auditors to monitor evaluations of institutional programmes that are part of the work of both sides in the UAE and France.