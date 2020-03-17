UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Education Soft Launches Distant Learning System Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

Ministry of Education soft launches distant learning system tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Education announced it will conduct a pilot launch of its distance education platform tomorrow, 18th March, to ensure that all students can utilise smart education technologies to carry out their studies.

The system will be available for access from 16:30 to 17:30 as part of the ministry's efforts to carry out the first, second and third phases of the platform launch.

The Ministry explained that this step aims to train students on how to use the platform, adding that school administrations need to draft working plans to adopt interactive learning programmes for teachers and students across all academic levels.

It noted that working plans need to include instructions for teachers to encourage their students to utilise the system, and provide motivation for the students and their caretakers to ensure an effective educational experience for students.

This week, the Ministry will organise week-long remote specialist training sessions for some 25,000 teachers and administrative personnel before the launch of the initiative for all students on Sunday, 22nd March 2020.

