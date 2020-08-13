UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Education To Launch Sports Media Programme For Students

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of education will launch a sports media programme, as part of the "Be Professional Initiative" in the fields of sports arbitration, training and media.

The programme will empower students specialising in various sports and enable them to become professionals.

The ministry will run the programme from 16th to 27th August, 2020, to be attended by several national sports media professionals.

The first week of the programme introduces and promotes its advantages while the second witnesses specialist training for participating students.

The programme will comprise four topics, which are photography, sports commentary, programme presentation and sports journalism, to ensure the sustainability of the UAE’s sports sector development, in cooperation with relevant authorities.

The programme also aims to promote the culture of sports media and highlight its importance to the community, as well as discover talented students.

Several sports journalists from around the country will participate in the programme and train students.

