Ministry Of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency For Higher Education Ink MoU For Further Collaboration

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education ink MoU for further collaboration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) The UK Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education has signed an agreement with the national accreditation agency for UAE – the Commission for Academic Accreditation – to open opportunities for further information sharing and collaboration on projects and activities.

The memorandum of understanding will build on previous engagement, the two agencies explained.

QAA and CAA will develop a report for UK higher education providers around transnational education opportunities in the UAE, and cooperate on an International Quality Assurance program to meet the needs of the UAE and the broader region.

Mohammed Yousif Baniyas, higher education advisor & CEO of the CAA, who signed the MoU, said that the agreement will provide "a vehicle for promoting excellence in higher education, and in building the capabilities of UAE graduates to embark on future career opportunities across the globe".

"It brings benefits to universities in the UAE and the UK, by promoting understanding and upholding standards that encourage distinction, innovation and academic excellence within higher education," Baniyas noted.

"The QAA has continuously been a true ally of the CAA and formalising the relationship in this way will set the basis for future collaborative work in the higher education sector."

"I’m delighted to sign this agreement with CAA, which reflects the importance of the UAE as a partner bringing benefit to UK higher education," said Douglas Blackstock, CEO of QAA.

"It will support the development of the UK’s transnational education provision, and provide opportunities for us to share information and collaborate in areas such as the promotion of academic integrity."

CAA is affiliated with the UAE’s Ministry of Education and promotes educational excellence across higher education institutions in the country.

The agreement will last for three years, with a further three-year extension following the agreement of both parties.

In 2015-16, the number of students studying for a UK award in UAE was more than 17,000, the report showed, rising from more than 15,000 in 2013-14

