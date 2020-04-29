Ministry of Education with Yahsat to offer free satellite broadband services in areas lacking connectivity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Education, MoE, has announced that it is collaborating with Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) to extend the reach of its Remote Schooling initiative for students seeking to access e-learning platforms during the current situation.

As part of the collaboration, Yahsat will provide high-speed satellite broadband services for students and teachers in multiple locations across the UAE, where terrestrial broadband alternatives are unavailable, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Yahsat’s satellite links will provide remote users access to online libraries, educational applications and collaborative platforms, ensuring e-learning and knowledge sharing through this phase of home-based schooling. The company’s services will be available to users free of charge.

Jameela Al Muhairi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Public Education, stated, "Continuity of learning and the provision of educational tools and resources are key national priorities in the current conditions.

"The success of our mission depends on unifying nationwide efforts across institutions and individuals. After the launch of the Ministry’s Remote Schooling initiative, we have witnessed a high level of responsibility, awareness and increased logistic and financial support that are helping us achieve the desired outcomes," Al Muhairi said.

The current educational phase is markedly different from the conventional approach. It is defined by technological capabilities and smart learning solutions that the UAE has built over the years and the Ministry endeavored to develop and adopt, she explained.

The minister stressed that, "We will continue to provide students quality education, despite obstacles. Our collaboration with Yahsat is a pioneering model that complements the Ministry's long-term vision of employing high-tech competences for educational purposes."

She pointed out, "Yahsat is a leading global enterprise that possesses the required expertise and advanced capabilities to extend the reach of the Remote Schooling initiative to include areas lacking regular internet services.

"Yahsat will provide high-speed broadband connections and technical support, enabling effective communications and learning for virtual school communities through various digital platforms and the Ministry’s smart learning portal."

The minister added, "We thank Yahsat’s leadership team for their steadfast commitment and support."

Al Muhairi also highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing among youth, noting that it is vital for a bright prosperous future, enabling them to lead the development and growth of their country.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat said, "As the country’s sole provider of advanced satellite communication solutions, Yahsat is committed to deploying our resources anywhere within the UAE to ensure normalcy of operations during this critical time.

"We bridge the gap in regions that are beyond the reach of regular telecom networks. This new collaboration with the MoE will guarantee seamless continuity of the nation’s education curriculum," he said.

"Students and teachers can take full advantage of the remote learning platforms over our satellite broadband network and carry out their tasks and responsibilities within the safe confines of their homes," he added.

Serving more than 4 billion people in over 190 countries, Yahsat provides integrated fixed and mobile satellite communication solutions through its fleet of five satellites.

By connecting rural and urban communities, the company has been playing a key role in the economic and social development of some of the world’s poorest regions. It offers a wide range of high-performance satellite broadband solutions to address some of the biggest global challenges including education, quality healthcare, water scarcity, energy efficiency and effective governance.