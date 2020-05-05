UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Energy And Industry Enhances Productivity Of Medical Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Ministry of Energy and Industry enhances productivity of medical industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry is collaborating with strategic partners in the medical sector to formulate plans to enhance the level of innovation, productivity, and competitiveness of the country's medical industries.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said the goal is to draw learnings from the current crisis that can be used to strengthen the UAE’s healthcare sector, develop local capabilities, and allocate local resources accordingly, to enhance preparedness for future disruptions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the Ministry of Energy and Industry to prepare an urgent action plan aimed at raising the level of productivity and competitiveness of the medical industry in the country. In cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and local health authorities, the plan will assess the national requirements for medical equipment and supplies in order to enhance production capabilities to build a greater level of national self-sufficiency in readiness for potential future crises.

Al Mazrouei said, "We are confident that our medical factories will be capable of covering a large part of the UAE’s future medical requirements. The study will provide the information we need to make the necessary investments to enhance the strength of these factories and raise the readiness of national manufacturing.

All the country’s factories operate in strict accordance with the highest recognised international standards and export to a number of countries."

The plan will be developed through five phases, namely identifying priority products for the health sector, assessing the needs of the health sector for priority products, assessing local manufacturing capabilities and gaps to meet local demand, initial evaluation of data and choosing the first package of products, and finally, the submission of recommendations by the task forces for investment opportunities, the executive plan, proposed partnerships, and policies to support national industries in the medical sector.

The plan is aligned with the objectives of the UAE leadership to devise a post-COVID 19 strategy, including drawing up action plans and setting specific goals and immediate and future targets to address the challenges resulting from the pandemic, while also developing forward-looking policies to deal with any other environmental and epidemiological challenges that may emerge in future. This will begin with an evaluation of the deficiencies in sectors that have encountered the most difficulties in dealing with the current crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid May All From Industry

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Council f ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

36 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

39 minutes ago

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricket ..

44 minutes ago

Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

58 minutes ago

Dubai Police partners with Etisalat to enhance saf ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.