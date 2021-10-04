Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure aims to provide Emirati families with sustainable housing: Suhail Al Mazrouei

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, has engaged in numerous talks, established partnerships and launched distinguished initiatives and ambitious action plans for the coming 50 years, to enhance the urban planning system, provide advanced infrastructure and sustainable government housing to improve their happiness and living conditions of residents.

He explained that these efforts are an enactment of the directives of the UAE leadership.

In his statement marking World Habitat Day, observed on the first Monday of October, Al Mazrouei stressed that the ministry's housing projects are part of its urban development plan for the next 50 years, and will support the UAE's infrastructure system and help achieve the UAE’s goal of ensuring the welfare of citizens.

The priorities of Abu Dhabi’s leadership include providing adequate housing to citizens, he added.

"Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, housing loans will be offered to citizens, and low-income retirees and families of deceased persons will be exempt from remaining housing loan payments, at a total of AED2.21 billion, benefitting 1,656 citizens in the emirate," Al Mazrouei explained.

The year 2020 saw the announcement of directives to allocate land plots, housing loans and units, as well as to exempt retired citizens and families of deceased persons from paying loans, with a total value of AED15.5 billion, benefitting 13,626 citizens.

"Viewing family stability and the quality of life as a top priority, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid recently approved the allocation of a AED65 billion budget to provide Emiratis with housing over the next two decades.

He also issued directives to quadruple the number of citizens benefiting from the housing programme, effective from next year, and to increase the total area of land plots allocated to Emirati housing projects in Dubai to 1.7 billion square feet to help meet the demand from citizens over the next 20 years," Al Mazrouei continued.

"During our work and achievements in the government housing sector, we also took into consideration preserving natural resource and the environment and shaping a bright future for all based on sustainability, in support of the UAE's plans and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and in line with the Paris Climate Change Agreement. Under this framework, we have achieved outstanding results in water and electricity consumption rationalisation and reducing carbon emissions across housing projects, by utilising eco-friendly materials and advanced AI-powered systems," he added, noting this has helped reduce energy consumption in the housing sector by 21.59 percent, water consumption by 37.83 percent, the carbon footprint by 21.50 percent, and the water carbon footprint by 37.82 percent.

Since its launch in 1999, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, which is managed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has issued over 74,504 housing support resolutions, comprising loans and grants with a total value of AED41 billion. The programme has delivered 35,455 housing units to beneficiaries.

The ministry is currently constructing 11,103 housing units around the country. In 2020, it delivered 2,538 housing units to beneficiaries, while 2021 saw the delivery of 1,726 housing units in Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.