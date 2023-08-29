Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainability Champions’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2023) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) wrapped up a three-day summer camp. Titled ‘Sustainability Champions’, the camp was organised in collaboration with Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

The participants engaged in several workshops, led by experts from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and The Sustainable City.

These workshops helped familiarise them with ways to conserve natural resources, particularly energy and water, and raised their awareness of environmental protection in a bid to foster the next generation of environmental stewards.

Eng. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water, and Future Energy at MoEI, said, “The camp focused on three courses: energy, infrastructure, and water.

In the energy course, we highlighted the updated UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the National Energy and Water DSM Program, the National Green Building Regulations, clean energy including renewables and nuclear, and the concept of electricity market.

In the infrastructure course, we touched on sustainability practices in buildings and roads, the impacts of climate change, housing, and the applications of green buildings in The Sustainable City. And, in the water course, experts showcased the Water Security Strategy 2036, the hydrogeological mapping project, and the Hydroelectric Power Plant in Hatta.”

