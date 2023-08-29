Open Menu

Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure Concludes Its Summer Camp ‘Sustainability Champions’

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainability Champions’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2023) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) wrapped up a three-day summer camp. Titled ‘Sustainability Champions’, the camp was organised in collaboration with Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

The participants engaged in several workshops, led by experts from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and The Sustainable City.

These workshops helped familiarise them with ways to conserve natural resources, particularly energy and water, and raised their awareness of environmental protection in a bid to foster the next generation of environmental stewards.

Eng. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water, and Future Energy at MoEI, said, “The camp focused on three courses: energy, infrastructure, and water.

In the energy course, we highlighted the updated UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the National Energy and Water DSM Program, the National Green Building Regulations, clean energy including renewables and nuclear, and the concept of electricity market.

In the infrastructure course, we touched on sustainability practices in buildings and roads, the impacts of climate change, housing, and the applications of green buildings in The Sustainable City. And, in the water course, experts showcased the Water Security Strategy 2036, the hydrogeological mapping project, and the Hydroelectric Power Plant in Hatta.”

Related Topics

Electricity Water Nuclear UAE Dubai Market From Housing

Recent Stories

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

6 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

31 minutes ago
 IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

46 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

1 hour ago
Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

1 hour ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

2 hours ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

2 hours ago
 ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East