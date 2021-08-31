UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure Constructed Over 29 Federal Roads: Under-Secretary Of Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:15 PM

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-Secretary of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Hassan Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, announced that the ministry has constructed 29 Federal roads over the past 20 years that serve many areas of the country, underscoring its keenness to develop and improve the nation’s road network.

The total distance of all federal roads in the country is 4,300 kilometres, he added, stressing that in order to maintain its distinguished gains, the ministry has drafted a comprehensive vision for integrating the work and cooperation of federal and local authorities, turning challenges into opportunities for achieving the directives of the UAE Government.

Creating an advanced infrastructure is a priority of the ministry, reflected in its projects and initiatives aimed at improving public facilities and developing federal roads around the country, he added, noting that through its road initiatives, the ministry aims to support the local economy and make the UAE one of the world’s best countries by 2071.

He also pointed out that the ministry’s existing and future projects aim to fulfil the needs of the country’s various regions and keep pace with its rapid growth, to support the national efforts for the next 50 years, as well as achieve the UAE’s goal of becoming a global leader.

The ministry stressed it is adopting the best international practices by deploying innovation and artificial intelligence, as well as through collaborating with its strategic partners, to maintain the UAE’s gains and its advanced positions in global competitiveness indexes.

Related Topics

World UAE Road All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

Ijaz Ahmad Minhas assumes office

2 minutes ago
 Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Ta ..

Merkel Says Germany Looking for Ways to Talk to Taliban Without Giving Them Legi ..

2 minutes ago
 Arrangements made for upgradation of 2 disposal st ..

Arrangements made for upgradation of 2 disposal stations

2 minutes ago
 Merkel says Kabul airport of 'existential importan ..

Merkel says Kabul airport of 'existential importance'

2 minutes ago
 Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

Henderson signs new long-term Liverpool deal

2 minutes ago
 Lightning claims one life, five injured in Tehsil ..

Lightning claims one life, five injured in Tehsil Allai

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.