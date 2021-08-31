Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-Secretary of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Hassan Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, announced that the ministry has constructed 29 Federal roads over the past 20 years that serve many areas of the country, underscoring its keenness to develop and improve the nation’s road network.

The total distance of all federal roads in the country is 4,300 kilometres, he added, stressing that in order to maintain its distinguished gains, the ministry has drafted a comprehensive vision for integrating the work and cooperation of federal and local authorities, turning challenges into opportunities for achieving the directives of the UAE Government.

Creating an advanced infrastructure is a priority of the ministry, reflected in its projects and initiatives aimed at improving public facilities and developing federal roads around the country, he added, noting that through its road initiatives, the ministry aims to support the local economy and make the UAE one of the world’s best countries by 2071.

He also pointed out that the ministry’s existing and future projects aim to fulfil the needs of the country’s various regions and keep pace with its rapid growth, to support the national efforts for the next 50 years, as well as achieve the UAE’s goal of becoming a global leader.

The ministry stressed it is adopting the best international practices by deploying innovation and artificial intelligence, as well as through collaborating with its strategic partners, to maintain the UAE’s gains and its advanced positions in global competitiveness indexes.