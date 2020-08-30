UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure Drafts Unified Quality Of Life Indexes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:15 PM

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unified quality of life indexes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafted several unified indexes to evaluate the quality of life in the energy and infrastructure sectors, under the framework of supporting the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.

The drafting took place during the first meeting of the ministry’s National Executive Team of Quality of Life in the Energy and Infrastructure Sectors, which was held remotely.

The meeting was chaired by Eng. Nadia Musallam Al Naqbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector at the Ministry and CEO of Happiness and Quality of Life, and Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary for Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources, with the attendance of several officials from Federal and local authorities, along with national university partners.

During the meeting, the executive team discussed reinforcing their coordination in implementing the strategy’s objectives, and agreed to form national teams to support its work.

Al Naqbi stressed that the future working system adopted by the team will serve the UAE’s preparations for the next fifty years and reinforce its global position as a leading country in ensuring the community’s quality of life and happiness.

He noted that the UAE Government prioritises quality of life in its work and future initiatives, to ensure the process of sustainable development and achieve the objectives of its strategy and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al Kaabi pointed out that renewable energy will be included in the design and construction of sustainable cities, and is one of the UAE’s key objectives.

The National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 aims to promote an integrated concept of wellbeing, thus supporting Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071. It is based on a national framework of three main levels - individuals, society and the country. It includes 14 components and 9 strategic objectives, which include enhancing people's wellbeing by promoting healthy and active lifestyles, promoting good mental health and adopting positive thinking. The strategy would focus on strengthening family ties and work on improving the quality of life in cities across the country to attract more residents to those areas.

Related Topics

UAE Oil Gas National University Family From Government

Recent Stories

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

4 minutes ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

34 minutes ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

2 hours ago

ECA launches Nursery Staff Training Programme

2 hours ago

UAE President approves amendments to federal law o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.