Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure Drafts New Legislations To Enhance Hydrogen Sustainability

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, announced that the ministry, in collaboration with the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), is currently drafting new legislations and policies to support the sustainability of hydrogen production.

These policies, designed for adoption by all IPHE member states, will also be implemented in the UAE to promote hydrogen as the fuel of the future.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, Al Mazrouei emphasised that the legislative efforts with IPHE aim to establish a roadmap and clear standards to ensure the long-term sustainability of the hydrogen sector.

He also highlighted the UAE's strong presence on the Hydrogen Council through ADNOC and Masdar.

"We are collaborating with global partners to develop sustainable and supportive legislations for the hydrogen sector," he stated, adding that the UAE has launched a roadmap targeting the production of 1.4 million metric tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen annually by 2031. This roadmap necessitates comprehensive regulations on production, transportation, and other aspects to position the UAE as a global producer and exporter of low-carbon hydrogen energy.

Al Mazrouei noted a significant reduction in hydrogen production costs, which have decreased by 40 to 50 percent, from US$10 per kilogram to US$5–6 per kilogram, enhancing the sector's sustainability and production processes.

